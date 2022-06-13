Carry (CRE) Price Down 37% This Week

Carry (CRE) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Carry coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Carry has traded 37% lower against the dollar. Carry has a market capitalization of $30.77 million and approximately $4.13 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012186 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00039281 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 55.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000029 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,790,810,727 coins. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

