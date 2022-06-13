Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the May 15th total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 381,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:CETX traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.27. 428,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,913. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.64. Cemtrex has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cemtrex Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.
