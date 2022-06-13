Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the May 15th total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 381,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CETX traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.27. 428,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,913. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.64. Cemtrex has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CETX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cemtrex by 703.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 64,256 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cemtrex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cemtrex by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 70,834 shares in the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cemtrex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.