Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:CEN)

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 54.2% annually over the last three years.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $17.67 on Monday. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.25.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $195,796.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 200,698 shares of company stock worth $3,551,106 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,891 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 437.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 37,670 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the period.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

