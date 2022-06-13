Centrifuge 24-Hour Volume Tops $125,625.00 (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 13th. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $56.56 million and approximately $125,625.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000906 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.44 or 0.00395200 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001894 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00041890 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.94 or 0.00511534 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 264,052,780 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

