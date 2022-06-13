Ceres (CERES) Price Hits $33.40 on Major Exchanges

Ceres (CERES) traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 13th. Ceres has a total market capitalization of $184,107.30 and $475.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ceres coin can now be bought for approximately $33.40 or 0.00140820 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ceres has traded down 42.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ceres alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.95 or 0.00387640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001919 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00041256 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.12 or 0.00510641 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Ceres Coin Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ceres

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ceres should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ceres using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ceres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ceres and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.