Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 292 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock opened at $45.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day moving average of $42.83.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.16%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENB. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.42.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

