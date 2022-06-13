Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,506 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,306,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $732,033,000 after purchasing an additional 552,493 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2,850.7% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 394,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.37.

Shares of BA opened at $127.00 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $117.08 and a 1 year high of $252.30. The company has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.51 and a 200-day moving average of $183.09.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

