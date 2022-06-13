Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $223.27 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $217.09 and a 52-week high of $311.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.59.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

