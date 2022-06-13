Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 540 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 957,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,006,000 after buying an additional 540,505 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $519,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 54,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 16,285 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 256,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $65.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.74 and its 200-day moving average is $73.84. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $79.08.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

