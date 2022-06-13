Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $497,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

AMLP opened at $40.18 on Monday. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $42.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.75.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.