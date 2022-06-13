Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 259 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.1% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $214.30 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $209.78 and a 12 month high of $267.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.58.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

