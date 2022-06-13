Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,997 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FINS. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $372,000.

Shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock opened at $14.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.88. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $18.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

