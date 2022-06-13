Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 2,107 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,069,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,096,000 after buying an additional 132,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,159,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,756,000 after buying an additional 206,424 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,024,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,218,000 after buying an additional 242,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,775,000 after buying an additional 33,169 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FND opened at $71.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.76. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.12 and a 52 week high of $145.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.77 and a 200-day moving average of $97.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FND shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Gordon Haskett cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

