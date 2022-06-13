Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 514 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 577.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,440,786 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,919,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,553,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,818,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,207,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $49.97 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $38.70 and a one year high of $61.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.44 and its 200 day moving average is $52.53. The stock has a market cap of $280.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

