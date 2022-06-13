Civitas (CIV) One Day Trading Volume Tops $104.00

Civitas (CIV) traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last week, Civitas has traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar. Civitas has a market capitalization of $34,916.80 and $104.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civitas coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00107113 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00011073 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000945 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,638,402 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

