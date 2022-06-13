Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.80 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Clarivate from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clarivate from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.40.

CLVT stock opened at $13.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.47. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.81.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $662.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.84 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $806,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 888,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,027.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunriver Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the first quarter worth about $28,866,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter worth about $40,583,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,453,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Clarivate by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,090,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clarivate by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,557,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,658,000 after purchasing an additional 428,314 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

