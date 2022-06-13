Colony Group LLC Acquires 963 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,575 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Salesforce by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 2.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the third quarter valued at about $481,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 17.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the third quarter valued at about $7,160,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. OTR Global cut Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.50.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,625 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $553,691.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.65, for a total value of $466,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,135 shares of company stock worth $21,916,364. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM opened at $178.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $177.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.42. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.