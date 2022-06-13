Colony Group LLC Cuts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,482 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 33,034 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 201.1% during the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 110,038 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after buying an additional 73,493 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Intel by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 54,757 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 329,087 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,947,000 after purchasing an additional 59,268 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Intel by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 464,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $23,920,000 after purchasing an additional 67,993 shares during the period. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its position in Intel by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.44.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $39.18 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

