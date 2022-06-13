Colony Group LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Colony Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 263,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,849 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 353,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after buying an additional 18,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,174,000 after acquiring an additional 456,435 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,834,000 after acquiring an additional 124,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $343,000.

Shares of BSCQ opened at $19.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average of $20.28. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $21.71.

