Colony Group LLC Has $4.75 Million Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,574 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.46% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2,323.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 17,522 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 439,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 45,959 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $641,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 193.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 212,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 139,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 11,567 shares during the last quarter.

UCON stock opened at $24.79 on Monday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.79 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average of $25.71.

