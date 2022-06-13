Colony Group LLC Lowers Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Colony Group LLC cut its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,136 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Brink’s worth $4,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brink’s by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Brink’s by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Brink’s by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 61,339 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Brink’s by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 19,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCO. TheStreet raised shares of Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

BCO stock opened at $58.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The Brink’s Company has a 52 week low of $53.72 and a 52 week high of $80.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.84 and its 200 day moving average is $64.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 87.05%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

