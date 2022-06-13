Colony Group LLC Sells 1,181 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Colony Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Zoetis by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,158,000 after purchasing an additional 333,952 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $341,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1,675.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 27.4% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 33,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.43.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $161.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.87 and a 200 day moving average of $196.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $76.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.67 and a twelve month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

