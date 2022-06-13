Colony Group LLC Sells 17,429 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Colony Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,429 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after buying an additional 1,550,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,749,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,423,682,000 after acquiring an additional 970,944 shares in the last quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $74,752,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $63,997,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $92.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.58. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $92.56 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

