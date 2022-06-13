Colony Group LLC Sells 51,076 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Colony Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,076 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,017,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,761,000 after acquiring an additional 47,747 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 366,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after buying an additional 116,273 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $635,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.31. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $21.64.

