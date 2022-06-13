Colony Group LLC Sells 795 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,078 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TOL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at $32,561,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 439.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 313,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,658,000 after purchasing an additional 254,929 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 841,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,923,000 after purchasing an additional 243,352 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 800.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 259,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,812,000 after purchasing an additional 231,013 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 292,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,204,000 after purchasing an additional 201,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

TOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

NYSE:TOL opened at $47.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.63 and a 200-day moving average of $55.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

