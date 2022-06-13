Colony Group LLC Sells 84 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its stake in BlackRock by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $873.86.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $617.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $660.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $762.67. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $582.58 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

In other news, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

