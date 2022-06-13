Colony Group LLC Sells 9,493 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Colony Group LLC lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,493 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $48.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $47.68 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

