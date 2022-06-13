Colony Group LLC Trims Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Colony Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,453 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned 0.24% of NMI worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of NMI by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Get NMI alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NMIH shares. StockNews.com raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on NMI from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded NMI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.92.

In other news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $33,028.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,397.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $17.79 on Monday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $27.25. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.19.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. NMI had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 49.45%. The business had revenue of $127.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NMI (Get Rating)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.