Comparing Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) and YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGA)

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) and YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGA – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Rover Group alerts:

78.8% of Rover Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of YogaWorks shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.4% of YogaWorks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Rover Group and YogaWorks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rover Group $109.84 million 7.06 -$64.05 million ($1.22) -3.49 YogaWorks $59.59 million 0.02 -$35.19 million N/A N/A

YogaWorks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rover Group.

Risk & Volatility

Rover Group has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YogaWorks has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Rover Group and YogaWorks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rover Group 0 1 5 0 2.83 YogaWorks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rover Group presently has a consensus target price of $10.17, indicating a potential upside of 138.65%. Given Rover Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Rover Group is more favorable than YogaWorks.

Profitability

This table compares Rover Group and YogaWorks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rover Group -72.28% -21.97% -9.22% YogaWorks N/A N/A N/A

Summary

YogaWorks beats Rover Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rover Group (Get Rating)

Rover Group, Inc. operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About YogaWorks (Get Rating)

YogaWorks, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of yoga studios and training centers. The firm provides yoga space, teachers at studios, training program, workshops, retreats, and online lessons including Vinyasa, Gentle Yoga, Ashtanga, hot yoga, prenatal classes, and community classes. It also offers a variety of fitness classes. Yoga Works was founded by Maty Ezraty, Chuck Miller, and Alan Finger in 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.