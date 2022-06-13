Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,877,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,012,000 after purchasing an additional 75,752 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 201,986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 99,284 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 33,850 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 3.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 469,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,705 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $33.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $32.24 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.40%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLW. Barclays lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

