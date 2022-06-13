Coty (NYSE:COTY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.23-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COTY. Barclays cut their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Coty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Coty stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,153,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,606,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62. Coty has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 2.38.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Coty had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.85%. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coty news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 100,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 739,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,382.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 18.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,001,000 after buying an additional 266,863 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Coty by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 645,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 47,493 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Coty by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 20,876 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Coty during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 587,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 26,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

