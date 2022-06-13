Coty (NYSE:COTY) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.23-0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.28. Coty also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.23-$0.27 EPS.

NYSE:COTY traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,058,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,607,220. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.69. Coty has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $11.12.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Coty had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Coty will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Coty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.17.

In other Coty news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $645,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 739,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,382.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 20,876 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 37,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 18,799 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

