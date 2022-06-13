Covington Capital Management Acquires 19,899 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $21,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.83.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL stock traded down $4.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,065,559. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.83 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.95.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

