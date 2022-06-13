Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,200 shares, a growth of 123.9% from the May 15th total of 80,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cumulus Media currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

In other news, EVP Richard Denning sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $34,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,834.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Edward Milner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $40,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,064.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 33,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMLS traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.15. 504,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,195. The company has a market cap of $187.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.43. Cumulus Media has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $15.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

