Curate Market Capitalization Hits $761,149.26 (XCUR)

Curate (XCUR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Curate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0898 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Curate has a total market capitalization of $761,149.26 and $1.32 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Curate has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Curate alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,034.62 or 0.99983794 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004339 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Curate Coin Profile

Curate (XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,474,796 coins. Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curate’s official website is curate.style

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.