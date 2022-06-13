Digitalcoin (DGC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $71,217.19

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $71,217.19 and $2.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $22,809.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,214.72 or 0.05325598 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000237 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00023242 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00187727 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.79 or 0.00560270 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.87 or 0.00573782 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00062831 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 39,029,091 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

