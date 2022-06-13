Digix Gold Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,763.00 (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (DGX) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Digix Gold Token coin can now be bought for about $16.06 or 0.00070430 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digix Gold Token has a total market cap of $877,484.88 and $1,763.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded down 28.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token (DGX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 58,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,623 coins. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Digix Gold Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

