Dogecoin Market Capitalization Reaches $7.56 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0570 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $7.56 billion and approximately $1.45 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

DEI (DEI) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002817 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00021819 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00190447 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00006909 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000640 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.