Domino’s Pizza, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Domino’s Pizza has raised its dividend by an average of 19.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Domino’s Pizza has a dividend payout ratio of 29.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to earn $14.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

NYSE DPZ opened at $380.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $365.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.14. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $321.15 and a one year high of $567.57. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.70.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.57). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $413.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $433.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $487.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $438.54.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

