Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Dream Unlimited stock opened at C$36.98 on Monday. Dream Unlimited has a twelve month low of C$25.18 and a twelve month high of C$50.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.26.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$53.21 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Dream Unlimited will post 2.065252 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRM. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$46.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

