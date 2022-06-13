DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $70.59

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $70.59 and last traded at $70.65, with a volume of 62624 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.53.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DSDVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of DSV A/S from 1,736.00 to 1,570.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DSV A/S from 1,650.00 to 1,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. HSBC raised shares of DSV A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of DSV A/S from 1,830.00 to 1,500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of DSV A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,272.51.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.40. The firm has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2707 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. DSV A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

About DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

