DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Reaches $1.20

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00019924 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00011607 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003989 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000893 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

