Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Short Interest Down 65.9% in May

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a decline of 65.9% from the May 15th total of 104,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 332,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSEAMERICAN:EVV traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.02. 451,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,482. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $13.49.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.
About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV)
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.