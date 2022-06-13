Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Short Interest Down 65.9% in May

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a decline of 65.9% from the May 15th total of 104,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 332,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:EVV traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.02. 451,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,482. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $13.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVV. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 86,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

