Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

Electrify.Asia (ELEC) traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One Electrify.Asia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded down 34% against the U.S. dollar. Electrify.Asia has a total market capitalization of $290,542.46 and $5,894.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electrify.Asia alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,145.00 or 1.00194882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004152 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002074 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00105199 BTC.

About Electrify.Asia

ELEC is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia . The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Electrify.Asia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrify.Asia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electrify.Asia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electrify.Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrify.Asia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.