Energi (NRG) Achieves Market Cap of $30.47 Million

Energi (NRG) traded down 21.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $30.47 million and $222,473.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00002432 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00071279 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000523 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015170 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00036357 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00181582 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00007538 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 53,196,817 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

