EOG Resources, Inc. Plans None Dividend of $1.80 (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.80 per share by the energy exploration company on Thursday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

EOG Resources has increased its dividend by an average of 83.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. EOG Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 20.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect EOG Resources to earn $15.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $144.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.31. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $147.99.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.32.

In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,899,262. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,616 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.