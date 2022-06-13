EverRise Hits Market Capitalization of $25.59 Million (RISE)

EverRise (RISE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last week, EverRise has traded down 24% against the dollar. One EverRise coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. EverRise has a total market capitalization of $25.59 million and $80,286.00 worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Muse (MUSE) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00015674 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EverRise

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

EverRise Coin Trading

