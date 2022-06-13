ExclusiveCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,214.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 13th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $160,483.91 and $2,214.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 61.9% against the dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00009514 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001721 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000277 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000557 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

