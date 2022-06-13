Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Trust Co of Kansas

Trust Co of Kansas decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,421 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 3.1% of Trust Co of Kansas’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 5,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 41,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XOM traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.29. The company had a trading volume of 877,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,972,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $405.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.49 and its 200-day moving average is $79.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

Exxon Mobil Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.