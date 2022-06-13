Faceter Price Down 47.6% Over Last Week (FACE)

Faceter (FACE) traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Faceter has traded down 47.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Faceter coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Faceter has a market capitalization of $320,143.75 and approximately $17,454.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,145.00 or 1.00194882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004152 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002074 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00105199 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

Faceter (FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

